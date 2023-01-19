22-year-old arrested after school bus stolen from Livingston Public Schools parking lot

Livingston Public Schools informed police that a school bus went missing from one of their parking lots on Tuesday.

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a public school bus was stolen in New Jersey.

Livingston police announced Thursday the arrest of a 22-year-old Saudi Arabian national in Pennsylvania in connection with the stolen school bus.

He is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Theft of Moveable Property, Criminal Damage, and Criminal Trespass

"There is no indication this actor conspired with others and it is believed he acted alone ... we would like to reiterate there is no threat to the Livingston area," police said.

Few other details were released.

