Arrest made after woman buying MetroCard randomly slashed in Manhattan subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after 41-year-old woman was slashed while purchasing a MetroCard at a vending machine inside a Manhattan subway station.

The random attack happened in the middle of the day last week at the 72nd Street and Broadway station.

The victim was slashed in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai West where her injuries required stitches.

Police announced Tuesday that 40-year-old Shamel James was arrested in connection to the crime.

He is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

