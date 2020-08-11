Arrest made after woman buying MetroCard randomly slashed in Manhattan subway station

The random attack happened in the middle of the day last week at the 72nd Street and Broadway station.
The victim was slashed in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai West where her injuries required stitches.
Police announced Tuesday that 40-year-old Shamel James was arrested in connection to the crime.
He is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
ALSO READ | Pop-up party with dancing, smoking, nudity takes over MTA bus in Queens
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube