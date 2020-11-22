2 teens charged with arson in Brooklyn school bus fires

Police charged 18-year-olds Amuel Zhine and Jervey Shamell with arson.
They were recently seen on video buying lighters at a grocery store.
The first fire broke out November 1 when a bus was torched on Albany Avenue in East Flatbush.
Since then, four more parked buses were set on fire.
The latest happened Thursday when the suspects set fire to a bus in front of Saint Catherine of Genoa Catholic Academy on Avenue D.
No one was hurt in any of the fires.
MORE NEWS: Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube