2 teens charged with arson in Brooklyn school bus fires

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with five school buses set on fire in Brooklyn.

Police charged 18-year-olds Amuel Zhine and Jervey Shamell with arson.

They were recently seen on video buying lighters at a grocery store.

The first fire broke out November 1 when a bus was torched on Albany Avenue in East Flatbush.

Since then, four more parked buses were set on fire.

The latest happened Thursday when the suspects set fire to a bus in front of Saint Catherine of Genoa Catholic Academy on Avenue D.

No one was hurt in any of the fires.

