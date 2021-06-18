localish

The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wes Holloway always loved to draw and doodle, but he never expected to become a professional artist.

That changed when he suffered a spinal cord injury during his freshman year at The University of Texas at Austin.

Holloway became confined to a wheelchair, but he was determined to live his life to the fullest.

One way he did that was by following his true passion - art.

It took some time for him to find the best way to use a paint brush and pencil, but the effort was worth it.

Holloways art, which includes painting, drawing, and collages, explores the human body, stereotypes, masculinity, and more.

In this episode of Stroke of Genius, Holloway explains the process behind his art, how his sexuality and disability influence his work, and how having a piece displayed at The Smithsonian gave him an entirely new perspective on his craft.

For more information on Wes and his art, check out his website weshollowayart.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlgbtq+artlgbtq+ pridepride monthktrklocalishpainting
LOCALISH
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 3: Best cheesesteak in Delco
Localish Legends Goes in Search of Summer Legends
The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway
93-year-Old Opal Lee and the Long Fight for Juneteenth
TOP STORIES
Kids dive for cover as gunman opens fire on NYC sidewalk
NYC to mark Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
LIVE: Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in Connecticut home
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
NYC, Tri-State could see remnants of latest tropical storm
Show More
Charges pending after teen stabbed to death in fight over parking spot
Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
As NYC primary approaches, Eric Adams maintains lead in polls
More TOP STORIES News