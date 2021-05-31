Art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10724329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exactly 100 years ago, a white mob stormed Tulsa's Greenwood District -- its fabled Black Wall Street.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an act of vandalism overnight outside an art gallery that is honoring the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.The Soho gallery is currently featuring Black artists in a tribute to mark 100 years since the massacre.In 1921, a white mob descended on a prosperous Black neighborhood known as Black Wall Street. Homes and businesses were destroyed and hundreds of Black Americans were killed over two days of bloodshed.The vandalism outside the gallery on 26 Mercer Street included white paint scribbled over the Black Wall Street gallery sign at the entrance of the exhibit.Curated by Dr. Ricco Wright, a fourth-generation Tulsan,honors those who lost their lives and livelihoods in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and celebrates Black entrepreneurship.It is believed the vandalism happened sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.Wright doesn't believe the timing was a coincidence.Wright believes the anniversary and the vandalism at the gallery filled with the art of Black artists may be a good time for New Yorkers to reflect on their own history.The NYPD Hate Crimes task force was notified and is investigating.The exhibition runs from May 27 to June 19.----------