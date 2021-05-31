Art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an act of vandalism overnight outside an art gallery that is honoring the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Soho gallery is currently featuring Black artists in a tribute to mark 100 years since the massacre.

In 1921, a white mob descended on a prosperous Black neighborhood known as Black Wall Street. Homes and businesses were destroyed and hundreds of Black Americans were killed over two days of bloodshed.

The vandalism outside the gallery on 26 Mercer Street included white paint scribbled over the Black Wall Street gallery sign at the entrance of the exhibit.



Curated by Dr. Ricco Wright, a fourth-generation Tulsan, 21 Piece Salute honors those who lost their lives and livelihoods in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and celebrates Black entrepreneurship.

It is believed the vandalism happened sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Wright doesn't believe the timing was a coincidence.

Wright believes the anniversary and the vandalism at the gallery filled with the art of Black artists may be a good time for New Yorkers to reflect on their own history.

The NYPD Hate Crimes task force was notified and is investigating.

The exhibition runs from May 27 to June 19.

RELATED | Tulsa Race Massacre: Story behind Black Wall Street, racist mob that burned it to the ground
EMBED More News Videos

Exactly 100 years ago, a white mob stormed Tulsa's Greenwood District -- its fabled Black Wall Street.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohomanhattannew york cityartnypdvandalismhate crime investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black soldier finally getting long overdue honor thanks to LI teen
New York bridge renamed for servicemember killed in Afghanistan
Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen service members
NYC mayoral candidates attend Memorial Day events
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
AccuWeather: Bluer skies and warmer
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Show More
Bethpage Air Show takes flight on Memorial Day
Crowds enjoy beaches, boardwalk on Memorial Day after weekend washout
Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
Carolines on Broadway celebrates its comeback after silencing pandemic
More TOP STORIES News