Researchers testing artificial intelligence to make baby deliveries safer

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic want to use artificial intelligence to make delivery plans safer for both mother and baby.

A new study is taking a closer look at the benefits of artificial intelligence in the delivery room.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic want to use this technology to make delivery plans specific to each patient.

The AI studied 700 variables in a database of more than 65,000 deliveries.

Doctors say it works as an early warning system to keep both mom and baby safe and healthy.

"The algorithm is going to be embedded in the electronic health records, so the data is already there," said Dr. Abimbola Famuyide, an OB-GYN at the Mayo Clinic. "It assigns a neighborhood score so it tells us what is the likelihood of success for vaginal delivery for a healthy mom and a healthy baby right off the bat."

While more research is needed, researchers say if this algorithm is proven to work, they expect a reduction in maternal and neonatal complications.

They also say there may not be a need for as many C-sections.

