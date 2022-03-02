Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Christian season of Lent

It's the 40-day period of prayer, self-sacrifice, and acts of charity in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.
The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, will mark the day by distributing food outside Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Manhattan.
He'll then celebrate mass and distribute ashes at Bedford Correctional Facility.
