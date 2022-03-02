Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Christian season of Lent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11609195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today is Ash Wednesday, which begins the Christian season of Lent.It's the 40-day period of prayer, self-sacrifice, and acts of charity in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, will mark the day by distributing food outside Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Manhattan.He'll then celebrate mass and distribute ashes at Bedford Correctional Facility.----------