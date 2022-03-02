Religion & Spirituality

Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Christian season of Lent

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Ash Wednesday marks first day of Lent for Catholics

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today is Ash Wednesday, which begins the Christian season of Lent.

It's the 40-day period of prayer, self-sacrifice, and acts of charity in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.




The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, will mark the day by distributing food outside Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Manhattan.

He'll then celebrate mass and distribute ashes at Bedford Correctional Facility.


MORE NEWS | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citynew yorkashescatholic churchtimothy cardinal dolaneaster
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia takes aim at Ukraine urban areas
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
New streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, shows
AccuWeather: Best bet
COVID Updates: NYC contact tracing program set to end next month
Show More
Living with COVID Year 3: Hope and Caution
Police searching for man they believe assaulted 7 Asian women in 1 day
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
More TOP STORIES News