Good Samaritans stop man from pushing Asian woman onto subway tracks twice

EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritans stop man from pushing Asian woman onto subway tracks twice

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man tried to push an Asian woman onto the subway tracks not once but twice.

The incident was reported Wednesday at the G train station on Metropolitan Avenue.

The 34-year-old victim told officers that the unknown suspect approached her twice, grabbed her arm and then tried to push her down onto the tracks.



The suspect failed both times thanks to the help of several good Samaritans who stopped the attacks.

No words were exchanged, but the hate crimes task force is investigating the incident.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

ALSO READ | Search intensifies for missing college freshman whose car was found abandoned
EMBED More News Videos

Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east williamsburgbrooklynnew york citysubwaysubway crimehate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News