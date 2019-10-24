Aspiring artist fatally stabbed after dispute in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the killer who fatally stabbed an aspiring artist after an argument in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East 19th Street in Flatbush, where police found an unconscious man with a stab wound to the torso.

The victim, known to everyone in the neighborhood as Eddie, had worked in a makeshift studio above the crime scene as an artist.

His work was recently on display at a Gowanus gallery.

But the painter was stabbed to death in broad daylight after police say he was involved in an argument with someone he knew.

One neighbor said the previous night, Eddie had loudly clashed with a friend on the street, perhaps the same person friends say sent him a profane text message Wednesday, minutes before the murder.

"Somebody was disrespecting his mother, cursing his mother," said a friend named Juno.

Eddie went downstairs and told his friend Juno he'd be right back, but she never saw him again.

"I'm angry and I'm hurt right now," she said. "I just never thought in a million years this would happen so early, so soon."

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It's not like Eddie was doing any harm or in the streets, people really loved him," said another friend, Endira Henry. "He wasn't our blood but blood couldn't have made us any closer to him."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

