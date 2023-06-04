Police seek driver in Astoria hit-and-run that left bike rider in critical condition

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Astoria before fleeing the scene.
Officials say a Nissan Pathfinder hit a Citi Bike rider as he was cycling near Northern Boulevard and 48th Street Saturday night.
The 24-year-old victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.
Officials say they found the Pathfinder later on, but it was empty.
The investigation into the driver's identity is ongoing.
