NYC deputy mayor holds press conference on asylum seeker housing crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Deputy Mayor will hold a press conference on the growing asylum seeker housing crisis Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayor's Office says the city is using more than 150 hotels to shelter more than 41,000 asylum seekers. That is over 40% of hotels with 51 to 200 units.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams said the federal aid provided by the Biden administration doesn't come close to the hefty bill this crisis is costing New York City.

"We've spent over $1 billion. We're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion, if not more. When you look at the price tag, $30 million comes nowhere near what this city is paying for a national problem," said Mayor Adams.

Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are calling on the White House to expedite work authorization for the thousands of asylum seekers in New York City.

The current work authorization process leaves migrants in limbo for 180 days after legally filing for asylum unable to legally work, a process Hochul said needs to be changed.

"That's not working, that's not a solution," Hochul said. "They're ready to work, they're willing to work, and they're not able to work."

