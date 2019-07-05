At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after at least two men were shot in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.The incident was reported outside a home in the 700 block of Coster Street just after 5 p.m.Two men were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.Another man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but EMS said those injuries were not from a gunshot wound.Three men fled the scene and one of the men was on crutches.It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.----------