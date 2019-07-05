At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after at least two men were shot in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported outside a home in the 700 block of Coster Street just after 5 p.m.
Two men were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Another man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but EMS said those injuries were not from a gunshot wound.
Three men fled the scene and one of the men was on crutches.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
