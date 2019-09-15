At least 22 injured when deck collapses at Wildwood, New Jersey home

Credit: Donna Chance

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- At least 22 people were injured, including children, Saturday evening when a deck collapsed at a home in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The collapse happened in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue at about 6 p.m., authorities said. Numerous emergency crews were on the scene.

According to officials with Cape May Regional Health System, 21 people were being treated for injuries at their facility. At least three of the injured are children.

At least one additional person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

The exact amount of injured was not immediately known.

Credit: Anthony Bundi



Photos and videos from the scene showed more than a dozen firefighters surrounding the debris, which was scattered in front of a home and on the sidewalk.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident were at a loss for words.

"The screaming. It was just really terrible," one neighbor said.

Many are now hoping the injuries are not too serious.

"Come out and say a prayer," one person said.

More TOP STORIES News