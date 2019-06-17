At least 4 hurt after car crashes into insurance store in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say at least four people were injured when a car went out of control and slammed into a business in New Jersey Monday.

The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at an Allstate Insurance store in a strip mall on Main Street in Lodi.

The vehicle jumped a curb and went through the glass front of the store.

One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, and a second stretcher was being brought in.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lodibergen countycar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
LIVE | Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Ex-FDNY EMS dispatcher sentenced in college student's death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Show More
PD: Man stands on porch to record 3 people in bathroom of LI home
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck on road: police
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
MTA getting 500 more officers to fight fare evasion, worker assaults
More TOP STORIES News