LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say at least four people were injured when a car went out of control and slammed into a business in New Jersey Monday.
The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at an Allstate Insurance store in a strip mall on Main Street in Lodi.
The vehicle jumped a curb and went through the glass front of the store.
One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, and a second stretcher was being brought in.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
At least 4 hurt after car crashes into insurance store in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News