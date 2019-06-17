At least 4 hurt after car crashes into insurance store in New Jersey

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say at least four people were injured when a car went out of control and slammed into a business in New Jersey Monday.The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at an Allstate Insurance store in a strip mall on Main Street in Lodi.The vehicle jumped a curb and went through the glass front of the store.One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, and a second stretcher was being brought in.There is no word yet on what caused the crash.----------