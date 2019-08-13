Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An attacker is on the loose after slashing a man in the face in Manhattan's Chinatown.
It happened on East Broadway near Market Street just before 10:00 a.m.
Police said it's unclear what led to the incident or if it was a random attack.
The victim is in stable condition.
Police described the suspect as a bald Hispanic man who's approximately 5-foot-8 and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
