The NYPD has released a photo of a robber wanted for a brutal slashing attack in Brooklyn.The man attacked a 31-year-old woman Sunday morning as she was walking in the vicinity of Boerum Street and White Street in Williamsburg.The woman told police the attacker approached and said, "You pretty. Are you scared?", then slashed her face and stole her purse.The woman's gash needed 40 stitches to close.----------