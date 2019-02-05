Police search for attacker who slashed woman in face in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD has released a photo of a robber wanted for a brutal slashing attack in Brooklyn.

The man attacked a 31-year-old woman Sunday morning as she was walking in the vicinity of Boerum Street and White Street in Williamsburg.

The woman told police the attacker approached and said, "You pretty. Are you scared?", then slashed her face and stole her purse.

The woman's gash needed 40 stitches to close.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingwoman attackedWilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE | Trump warns 'ridiculous partisan' probes may upset progress
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Show More
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Police: Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
More News