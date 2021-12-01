Cops trace license plate to knab man wanted in attemped luring of 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested in attempted luring of girl in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police arrested a man accused of trying to lure a young girl into his car in Brooklyn.

Verlon Thomas, 36, is accused of ordering the girl to get into his car Monday afternoon.


It happened at the corner of Essex Street and Dumont Avenue in East New York as the victim was walking home from school around 2:30 p.m.

As he told the girl to "get into my car," authorities say he was seen touching himself.

Police say the young girl was able to get away.



Investigators tracked Tomas down at his home after surveillance video captured the license plate on his vehicle.


Thomas is now charged with luring a child.

ALSO READ | Cops explain how new DNA technology led to arrest in 1999 cold case
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the new details in the 1999 Bronx cold-case murder.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityarrestluringattempted luring
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News