Cops trace license plate to knab man wanted in attemped luring of 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police arrested a man accused of trying to lure a young girl into his car in Brooklyn.Verlon Thomas, 36, is accused of ordering the girl to get into his car Monday afternoon.It happened at the corner of Essex Street and Dumont Avenue in East New York as the victim was walking home from school around 2:30 p.m.As he told the girl to "get into my car," authorities say he was seen touching himself.Police say the young girl was able to get away.Investigators tracked Tomas down at his home after surveillance video captured the license plate on his vehicle.Thomas is now charged with luring a child.