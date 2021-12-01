Cops trace license plate to knab man wanted in attemped luring of 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Verlon Thomas, 36, is accused of ordering the girl to get into his car Monday afternoon.
It happened at the corner of Essex Street and Dumont Avenue in East New York as the victim was walking home from school around 2:30 p.m.
As he told the girl to "get into my car," authorities say he was seen touching himself.
Police say the young girl was able to get away.
Investigators tracked Tomas down at his home after surveillance video captured the license plate on his vehicle.
Thomas is now charged with luring a child.
ALSO READ | Cops explain how new DNA technology led to arrest in 1999 cold case
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube