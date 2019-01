There is disturbing new information about the murder of a man with alleged mob ties The killing took place in the Bronx last October.An Assistant U.S. Attorney revealed in court that Sylvester Zottola, 71, was tracked down with a GPS device hidden on his car.Zottola was shot and killed while waiting for coffee outside a McDonald's.Prosecutors say the device was linked to some of the five alleged Bloods gang members charged in his death.----------