Attorney: Man with alleged mob ties tracked down with hidden GPS on car, murdered

There is disturbing new information about the murder of a man with alleged mob ties

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
There is disturbing new information about the murder of a man with alleged mob ties.

The killing took place in the Bronx last October.

An Assistant U.S. Attorney revealed in court that Sylvester Zottola, 71, was tracked down with a GPS device hidden on his car.

Zottola was shot and killed while waiting for coffee outside a McDonald's.

Prosecutors say the device was linked to some of the five alleged Bloods gang members charged in his death.

