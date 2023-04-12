Police say $242,000 worth of Hermes handbags were stolen from a Manhattan auction house.

Smash and grab: Thieves take off with $242K in Hermes handbags from Manhattan auction house

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Hundreds of thousands of dollars of handbags were stolen from a Manhattan auction house.

The NYPD released video of a group smashing the windows of Heritage Auctions on Park Avenue.

It happened on March 7 at around 4 a.m.

The group took off with $242,000 in Hermes handbags, approximately eight bags.

The individuals then fled in a white Acura sedan eastbound on East 56th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

