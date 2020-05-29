Hoboken Fire Department promotes first female battalion chief

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Hoboken Fire Department has promoted its first female battalion chief.On Thursday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla promoted Audra Carter, an 18-year veteran of the Hoboken Fire Department."I'm extremely proud to promote Audra to Battalion Chief in the Hoboken Fire Department," Mayor Bhalla said. "Not only is Battalion Chief Carter supremely qualified for the position given her 18 years serving as a firefighter and Fire Captain, she also has the tenacity to keep improving in her profession to serve as a shining example to others."Carter has served as a firefighter for 10 years, and has served as the Fire Captain since 2011.She will take over for Battalion Chief William Rozmester, who retired after 26 years on the job.----------