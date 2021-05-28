rescue

Body cam video captures Austin police officers rescuing man from burning truck before explosion

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin, Texas police are recognizing two officers who pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded as heroes.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on body cam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

RELATED: Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer

You can see Carrera using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn't work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionherorescuefiretruck fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Paws of War saves 3 dogs set to be euthanized after military cuts
TSA officer jumps over conveyor belt to save choking baby's life
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
81-year-old woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs in NJ
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
Show More
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News