An Australian tourist was killed when the bike she was riding was hit by a private garbage truck on the Upper West Side.Police say the 23-year-old was struck at 70 Central Park West between 66th and 67th Street while she was riding in the bike lane. Officials say a black Toyota livery vehicle pulled out into the bike lane from a stopped position. The woman then swerved and was struck by a private trash truck traveling northbound on Central Park West.The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene.The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad will continue to investigate.----------