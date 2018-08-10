Australian tourist killed when bike hit by garbage truck on Upper West Side

(Naveen Dhaliwal)

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An Australian tourist was killed when the bike she was riding was hit by a private garbage truck on the Upper West Side.

Police say the 23-year-old was struck at 70 Central Park West between 66th and 67th Street while she was riding in the bike lane. Officials say a black Toyota livery vehicle pulled out into the bike lane from a stopped position. The woman then swerved and was struck by a private trash truck traveling northbound on Central Park West.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad will continue to investigate.

