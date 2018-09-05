Authorities: Remains found in New Jersey wooded area are human

The Monmouth County Prosecutor is confirming that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Howell Township, New Jersey.Surveyors working near a storm-damaged bridge near Ramtown-Greenville Road.made the discovery Tuesday.It's still unclear how long the bones were there and if they came from a man or a woman.Authorities hope an autopsy will provide more answers.Investigators at the scene found a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a memorial wrist band for Kyle Guidice, who died in 2009, a watch, pants with a black belt, and Nike sneakers size 8.There was a dental bridge in the upper 4 teeth of the person who died, authorities said.The area has been closed off since flood waters washed out the road last month.Anyone with information regarding the identity can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Andrea Tozzi at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Corporal Nancy Carroll at 732-938-4111.----------