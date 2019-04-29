Weekend Showcase: Ford
NEW YORK -- It's been two weeks of excitement at the New York International Auto show. We are touring it with Ford's Craig Patterson and Eyewitness News Meteorologist Lee Goldberg on a tour of Ford's incredible new lineup, featuring Co-Pilot 360 - a self-sealing tire technology, a virtual reality experience, and more. First up: the 2020 Escape, available starting this fall.
Related topics:
automotiveweekend showcase
automotiveweekend showcase
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More