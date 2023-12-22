Avatar gifts for the holidays with the Unboxing Boys

This season, let the spirit of Pandora be your guide with these incredible Avatar gifts that every fan will love.

This season, let the spirit of Pandora be your guide with these incredible Avatar gifts that every fan will love. New Avatar products that will help every fan discover Pandora's wonders.

This season, let the spirit of Pandora be your guide with these incredible Avatar gifts that every fan will love. New Avatar products that will help every fan discover Pandora's wonders.

This season, let the spirit of Pandora be your guide with these incredible Avatar gifts that every fan will love. New Avatar products that will help every fan discover Pandora's wonders.

NEW YORK -- As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The Unboxing Boys are back with a box filled with Avatar goodies that will transport fans to the world of Pandora.

Relive your favorite moments with collectible toys and show your Pandora pride with unique bags, watches and wallets. And for the gamer on your gift list, you have to check out Avatar Frontiers of Pandora where youll get to explore a never-before-seen continent of Pandora and become Na'vi. Soar the skies and share the adventure in a full campaign co-op mode on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia and Luna. To find out more about the game visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/avatar/frontiers-of-pandora

See where you can find the products featured in this unboxing below.

Amazon Avatar: The Way of Water - World of Pandora - R.C. Akula $35.99 Shop now on Amazon

This remote controlled Akula glows in the dark and has life-like movements that allow for forward, backward, left and right movement. It swims through the water like a real shark and has a battery run time up to 40 minutes per use.

Amazon Avatar - 7in Jake and Mega Banshee BOB $33.00 Shop now on Amazon

This high-quality collectible features Jake Sully and his banshee, Bob. It has 22 moving parts, allowing you to put it in a variety of positions and comes with two special collector stands for display. You'll feel like you're flying through the Hallelujah Mountains with Jake Sully.

Amazon Loungefly Avatar Toruk Movable Wings Mini Backpack $80.00 Shop now on Amazon

This Loungefly Avatar 2 Toruk Banshee Mini Backpack is a fashion statement that every Avatar fan will love. With vibrant orange and blue hues, you'll feel like a Toruk Banshee in flight. The Backpack dimensions are 9" W x 13.2" H x 4.5" D.

Amazon Loungefly Avatar Toruk Movable Wings Zip Around Wallet $39.95 Shop now on Amazon

Like the mini backpack, this Loungefly Avatar 2 Toruk Banshee Wallet was meticulously crafted and will have details that fans will love. This faux leather accessory will make you feel like you're flying through Pandora while keeping your valuables safe and secure.

25% off Amazon Citizen Eco-Drive Avatar Watch $243.75

$325 Shop now on Amazon

The AVATAR x Citizen watch is a timepiece that will be passed down through generations of fans. This watch is water resistant up to 100 meters and is powered by 'Eco-Drive technology' which converts light into energy to power your watch. You can say goodbye to changing your watch battery.

20% off Amazon Jake & Neytiri's First Banshee Flight $47.99

$59.99 Shop now on Amazon

For fans aged 9 and up, this LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri's First Banshee Flight (75572) building toy set will provide hours of fun. It comes with 472 pieces which includes Jake Sully and Neytiri mini-figures, 2 posable Banshee (Ikran) figures and the Hallelujah Mountains with glow-in-the-dark pieces.

Amazon Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Avatar - Toruk Makto with Jake Sully $39.55 Shop now on Amazon

These are all the first wave of Avatar Funko Pops and collectors will want them all. Jake Sully riding a Toruk Makto is our featured Pop! above, but also highlighted in the unboxing are Battle Neytiri and villain Miles Quaritch to create a trio that fans will enjoy.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish and this station.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.