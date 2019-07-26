Twin infants found dead in Bronx car; Father tells police he forgot they were there, officials said

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Infant twins were found dead inside a car in the Bronx after their father told police he forgot they were there and went to work for the day, according to officials.

The 7-month-old infants, a boy and a girl, were found around 4:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge.

The father of the twins is being questioned by police. He told them he had gone to work at 8:00 a.m. and forgot the children were in the car when he parked, police said.

He said he went back into his car and started to drive away, according to police. He called 911 when he discovered the children in the back seat "foaming at the mouth."

So far, there are no arrests.

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental hot car death.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybaby death
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
Drawing bought at Queens thrift store worth $200,000
Neighborhood Eats: Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in Bronx
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
PHOTOS: Images unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
Show More
Dad whose daughter died by suicide attempt granted ICE extension
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
LIRR service resumes after person found on tracks
House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material
Officials fear arsonist on loose after 4 fires in NJ
More TOP STORIES News