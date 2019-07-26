Twin infants found dead in Bronx car; Father tells police he forgot they were there, officials said

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Infant twins were found dead inside a car in the Bronx after their father told police he forgot they were there and went to work for the day, according to officials.The 7-month-old infants, a boy and a girl, were found around 4:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge.The father of the twins is being questioned by police. He told them he had gone to work at 8:00 a.m. and forgot the children were in the car when he parked, police said.He said he went back into his car and started to drive away, according to police. He called 911 when he discovered the children in the back seat "foaming at the mouth."So far, there are no arrests.Police are investigating the incident as an accidental hot car death.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------