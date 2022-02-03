Family & Parenting

Bound Brook officers help mom deliver baby boy at home

By Eyewitness News
BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey safely delivered a baby at a home in Bound Brook.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a home on St. Johns Place for a woman in labor.

The baby clearly didn't want to wait and Acting Sergeant Thomas Burgin and Officer Brian Wertheim assisted the mother in delivering a healthy baby boy.

Acting Sergeant Burgin then provided basic first aid to the newborn, who was placed in a blanket and given to the mother until paramedics arrived.



Upon arrival, Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics immediately took over care of both mom and baby.

The new mom and her baby boy were then transported to the hospital where they are both doing well.

