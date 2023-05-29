Police identified the baby as Genevieve Comager. She lived in a nearby homeless shelter with her family, authorities said.

Baby living in Highbridge homeless shelter found dead in woods near Major Deegan Expressway

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- A three-month-old baby girl was found dead in the woods alongside the Major Deegan Expressway.

Officials say the discovery was made just before 8:30 Sunday night near where 161st Street in the Highbridge section.

"I am really shocked. It gets me so sad, how they go through that," one neighbor said.

The search for Comager started after a family member reported her missing from the shelter.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, who are believed to be the girl's parents, were questioned by police.

