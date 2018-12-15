BABY DEATH

Baby found dead in Midtown Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody

Marcus Solis is at the Midtown hotel where a baby boy was found dead.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two women are in custody after a baby boy was found dead inside a Midtown hotel.

Police responded to a 911 call at the Hotel Pennsylvania on 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Hotel staff told police they saw two women wandering around the hotel with a 4-month-old child.

The baby was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There were no obvious signs of trauma, and so an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

During that time, police said the women were impaired, either under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Both were taken into police custody for questioning.

Police said the women will likely face child endangerment charges at a minimum, but that could change pending the results of the investigation.

Police identified the child as Dominic Greene from Wilmington, Delaware, and the 24-year-old and 26-year-old women in custody are also from Wilmington. Neither is the child's mother: One was his step-sister, and the other is that woman's fiancee.

An investigation is ongoing.

