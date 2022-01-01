Family & Parenting

Meet NYC's Baby New Year! Baby Leyla arrived at midnight on the dot

By Eyewitness News
NYC's first baby of 2022 born in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City's public health system's first baby of 2022 was welcomed at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia made her big arrival exactly at midnight.

She weighs 7 lbs. 6.3oz., and measures 19.5in.

Leyla was born to parents Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Gravesend, Brooklyn.



The baby girl is their first child.

The city's public health care system delivers approximately 16,000 babies annually, with 1,120 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

Auckland, New Zealand rings in 2022!



