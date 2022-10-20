Car stolen in Newark with 3-month-old baby in back seat

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a car was stolen in New Jersey with an infant in the back seat.

Irvington police alerted several municipalities to search for a stolen Mercedes Benz SUV from Clinton Avenue just after 8 p.m.

It was found shortly before 11 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.

When officers found the car, the 3-month-old child was in the back seat, awake and alert.

The baby was taken by EMS to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

"This is an example of exemplary police work where multiple agencies worked in unison with a common goal, I am proud of the work done by all the officers involved, and I am grateful for the positive result," Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.

The search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.