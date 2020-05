Baby Yoda comes to life in one New York City neighborhood

EAST VILLAGE (WABC) -- Commuters at the 2nd Avenue Subway Station in East Village are being greeted by a new Baby Yoda mural.A timelapse captures the creation of a new Baby Yoda mural by artist Will Power.He painted the mural at the Second Avenue F train subway stop over the weekend."I'm a big Star Wars fan and Baby Yoda is definitely fun to paint," he wrote on his Instagram ( @theartofwillpower ).Baby Yoda is a character in the new Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." "I wanted to paint something that would make the neighborhood kids happy," he wrote.You only have a couple of weeks to get a selfie!A new mural goes up in its place on February 1.