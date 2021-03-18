Pets & Animals

New York State trooper rescues bald eagle from side of road

By Eyewitness News
BLOOMING GROVE, New York (WABC) -- A bald eagle was rescued from the side of a road by a New York State trooper.

Trooper Bryan Whalen responded to a report about the bird in the town of Blooming Grove in Orange County.



He used his division issued jacket and a K-9 trooper's bite sleeve to pick up the eagle and put it into a kennel.

The eagle is now at a rehab facility in New Paltz for treatment.

