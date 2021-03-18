New York State trooper rescues bald eagle from side of road

Trooper Bryan Whalen responded to a report about the bird in the town of Blooming Grove in Orange County.
He used his division issued jacket and a K-9 trooper's bite sleeve to pick up the eagle and put it into a kennel.
The eagle is now at a rehab facility in New Paltz for treatment.
