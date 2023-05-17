Barbie-themed pop-up café brings Malibu to Lower Manhattan

It's a Barbie world and we're just living in it.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're a Barbie girl or think life in plastic is fantastic, this is a message for you.

A brand new Barbie-themed pop-up café opens up Wednesday in Lower Manhattan.

The Malibu-esque restaurant sports beachy, retro decorations with views right out into the seaport. It also features a menu by a "Master Chef" semi-finalist.

Officials say timing with the release of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling this summer is a complete coincidence.

The café will stay open throughout the summer until September 15.

