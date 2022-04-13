Singer Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show due to COVID

The show called "Harmony: A New Musical," was set to open Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.
The show will still go on despite Manilow's positive test.
Manilow called it possibly "the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me."
I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, HARMONY. This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in pic.twitter.com/V1KNIjZP1N— Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) April 13, 2022
The singer has been developing the musical for 25 years.
