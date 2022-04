Singer Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show due to COVID

EMBED >More News Videos Kenneth Foote-Smith spoke exclusively to ABC News about his experience witnessing the shooting while he was on the way to work Tuesday.

I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, HARMONY. This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in pic.twitter.com/V1KNIjZP1N — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) April 13, 2022

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Musician Barry Manilow will miss Wednesday night's opening of his new off-Broadway musical after testing positive for COVID.The show called "Harmony: A New Musical," was set to open Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.The show will still go on despite Manilow's positive test.WATCH | Witness describes chaos on subway train amid New York shooting Manilow called it possibly "the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me."The singer has been developing the musical for 25 years.