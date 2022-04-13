coronavirus new york city

Singer Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show due to COVID

COVID-19 update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Living with COVID Year 3: Hope and Caution

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Musician Barry Manilow will miss Wednesday night's opening of his new off-Broadway musical after testing positive for COVID.

The show called "Harmony: A New Musical," was set to open Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.

The show will still go on despite Manilow's positive test.

Manilow called it possibly "the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me."



The singer has been developing the musical for 25 years.


