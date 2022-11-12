Bayonne police captain dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Bayonne is mourning the sudden loss of Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz.

The longtime veteran of the force died unexpectedly on Friday night while on duty.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis says Jamolawicz had been with the police department since 1985 and that he owned a few businesses in the community.

There is no word yet on his cause of death.

This is Bayonne's first line of duty death in 52 years.

