NYC correction officer charged in murder of teen allegedly in possession of 'bead blaster'

Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump, making them an air rifle. Air rifles are a violation in NYC & are unlawful to possess.



Violators found in possession of these will be issued a criminal summons & the weapon will be confiscated. pic.twitter.com/otLkGAHFu4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2022

BRONX (WABC) -- A New York City correction officer has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man in the Bronx.Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton shot Raymond Chaluisant on the Cross Bronx Expressway Thursday morning.The teen was in the passenger seat of a car.Police found a so-called "bead blaster" in the vehicle, which shoots gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump. Their design classifies them as an air rifle and they are illegal in the city.Police are looking into whether Chaluisant pointed the weapon in any way, possibly during a neighborhood game with friends, prompting the suspected shooter, an off-duty correction officer, to fatally shoot him.The correction officer failed to report the incident and showed up at work as normal.He was arrested at the firing range where he works later in the day after police recovered surveillance video of the shooting and tracked him down.Middleton has been a correction officer since 2003.Later, the NYPD tweeted a warning about bead blasters.In addition, a traffic agent was shot Thursday in the Bronx. It was initially reported as a BB gun shooting, but now it is being considered as a possible bead blaster shooting.There is no reported link between the incidents.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.