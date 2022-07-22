NYC correction officer charged in murder of teen allegedly in possession of 'bead blaster'

Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton shot Raymond Chaluisant on the Cross Bronx Expressway Thursday morning.
The teen was in the passenger seat of a car.
Police found a so-called "bead blaster" in the vehicle, which shoots gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump. Their design classifies them as an air rifle and they are illegal in the city.
Police are looking into whether Chaluisant pointed the weapon in any way, possibly during a neighborhood game with friends, prompting the suspected shooter, an off-duty correction officer, to fatally shoot him.
The correction officer failed to report the incident and showed up at work as normal.
He was arrested at the firing range where he works later in the day after police recovered surveillance video of the shooting and tracked him down.
Middleton has been a correction officer since 2003.
Later, the NYPD tweeted a warning about bead blasters.
Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump, making them an air rifle. Air rifles are a violation in NYC & are unlawful to possess.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2022
Violators found in possession of these will be issued a criminal summons & the weapon will be confiscated. pic.twitter.com/otLkGAHFu4
In addition, a traffic agent was shot Thursday in the Bronx. It was initially reported as a BB gun shooting, but now it is being considered as a possible bead blaster shooting.
There is no reported link between the incidents.
