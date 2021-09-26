bear

Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Bears enjoy NC school's playground

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- A mother bear and her cub brought delight to the staff at an elementary school in North Carolina.

The bears were seen Tuesday, Sept. 21, playing together on the elementary school's playground.

Fifth-grade teacher Betsie Stockslager captured video of the bears as they played.

"Y'all - seriously! This happened today," Stockslager wrote on Instagram. "It made me so happy to watch this mama bear entertaining her cub and playing on our playground...this was after school, ya know - that time in the afternoon when you just have to take your kid to the playground to get their energy out!"

Stockslager said it's not unusual for bears to walk onto the school's campus. In fact, all the students are well trained in safety protocols in the event of a bear showing up during school hours.

In this case, with very few people on campus when the bears arrived, the teachers said they decided to relax and spend about half an hour watching the bears play.

SEE ALSO: Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian's National Zoo
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of adorable pandas were having a blast playing in the snow and sliding downhill at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbear cubbaby animalsbearcaught on videocute animalsfun stuff
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam
VIDEO: TN man shoos bear from car in Gatlinburg
Video: Famed 'Bear 211' makes itself at home on NY deck
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito memorial service held on Long Island
Showdown looms over vaccine mandates for teachers, health workers
Vans being used as AirBnBs found on NYC streets
Tunnel to Towers 5K Run returns to NYC streets
Long Island's 2 counties grapple with high car deaths
Bronx community outraged after fresh produce confiscated, thrown away
Officials investigate after Amtrak crash involving train from Chicago
Show More
Man riding e-bike killed in Brooklyn hit and run
OH haunted house actor stabs boy, 11, while trying to scare him
COVID Update: U.S. vaccine rates have dropped 37% over last 3 weeks
Rewards being offered for information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts
Tony Awards hope to be the jab Broadway needs
More TOP STORIES News