Homicide investigation under way after 92-year-old woman found dead in Queens street

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- The death of a 92-year-old woman is under investigation as a homicide after she was discovered in the street in Queens.

Maria Fuertes' body was found near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street just after midnight Monday.

Fuertes, known around the neighborhood as the "local cat lady," may have been strangled, police said.

She was beloved in the neighborhood and would come out late at night to feed the stray animals.

Neighbors said she was an amazing lady who took care of the entire neighborhood -- not just the dogs and cats.

"It's upsetting because this is an old woman," neighbor Anthony Davis said. "What need do you need to attack her or hurt her? She has never done nothing to anyone."

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives say Fuertes bumped into an unknown man before falling to the ground.

Now authorities want to talk to the man in the video.


"She was a sweet lady," neighbor Aneil Ram said. "We all knew her since we were small and it's sickening to even hear something like that happening to her."

A report from the Medical Examiner expected this week will provide more answers on her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmond hillqueensnew york cityelderly womanelderlyhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Glass falls from high-rise building in Midtown down to street below
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
Police: Long lines at vehicle office in NJ send customer into rage
Show More
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
More TOP STORIES News