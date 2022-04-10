Police fire shots at suspect along Belt Parkway in Brooklyn; Westbound lanes shut down

ADVISROY: Due to a police investigation, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue in Brooklyn are closed. Expect traffic and delays in the area. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/nDxVgEXfqI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2022

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Part of a highway in Brooklyn was shut down Sunday morning due to a shooting involving police.According to officials, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue were closed due to the incident.They say police fired shots at a suspect along part of the highway.So far, no injuries have been reported.No further details have been revealed.----------