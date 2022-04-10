Police fire shots at suspect along Belt Parkway in Brooklyn; Westbound lanes shut down

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police fire shots at suspect along Brooklyn highway

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Part of a highway in Brooklyn was shut down Sunday morning due to a shooting involving police.

According to officials, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue were closed due to the incident.



They say police fired shots at a suspect along part of the highway.

So far, no injuries have been reported.


No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citypolice shootingshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Bronx teen
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
NY $220B budget becomes law, boosted by federal aid, surplus
Former boyfriend of hospital employee arraigned on murder charges
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade
Show More
Police looking for 2 men who stole watch from woman at gunpoint
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Man made anti-Semitic remarks before violent rampage in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News