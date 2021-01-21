bernie sanders

Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens, made by a Vermont teacher, go viral

PHILADELPHIA -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drew fashion praise on social media for his cozy, comfortable inauguration wear: His signature beige parka and a pair of knit patterned mittens.



Twitter went wild with the look and multiple memes were created putting Sanders in different settings.







The mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis.

As #BernieMittens was trending, Ellis tweeted out the story behind them.



Ellis gave them to Sanders more than two years ago and he began wearing them on the campaign trail.

The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris make their entrance at the inauguration ceremony.



Ellis was also responding to order requests, but then said she was sold out!

"Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis," she tweeted.



Sanders' look earned him his own inauguration Bobblehead to mark his viral fashion moment.

It's now on pre-sale for $25 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.



Officials said the individually numbered Bernie bobbleheads are expected to be available in May.

----

CNN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.
