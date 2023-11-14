The best Black Friday deals under $100 from Amazon, Walmart and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday 2023 is here early with big deals to be found at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart. You can shop everything from home essentials to top-rated tech, and right now, you can also find some of the best Black Friday deals under $100. Below, we've rounded up the best inexpensive deals from a variety of categories including fashion, tech, home and toys.

Best Black Friday tech deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for just $69 at Walmart

-TCL Alto Soundbar under $50 at Walmart

-JBL Tune 510BT for under $25 on Amazon

-Beats Studio Buds for under $100 at Best Buy

-Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 for 20% off at Amazon

-HyperX Cloud Stinger for under $20 at Amazon

-Kasa Smart Bulb for under $10

-HAPPRUN Projector for 43% off

Best Black Friday home deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Cleaner for 30% off at Walmart

-Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket for under $30 at Walmart

-Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $60 at Walmart

-Keurig K-Compact for $50 at Amazon

-Bedsure Queen Quilt Bedding Set for $30

-Tuft & Needle pillow for $85 at Tuft & Needle

-Always Pan 2.0 for $99 at Our Place

-BISSELL Little Green for 28% off at Amazon

Best Black Friday fashion deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Adidas Men's Training Jacket for 40% off at Amazon

-DKNY Women's Workout Leggings for 39% off at Amazon

-CANADA WEATHER GEAR Women's Puffer Jacket for under $50 at Walmart

-Invicta Men's Pro Diver Analog Watch for over $300 off at Walmart

-Air Jordan 1 Mid SE for 34% off at Nike

-Vegan Leather Ultra Puffer Vest for $90 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Best Black Friday toy deals

Image credit: Amazon

-LEGO Technic Formula E Porsche 99X for $25 at Walmart

-Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set for 64% off at Walmart

-Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset for $12.97 at Walmart

-Lazada Stuffed Cat Dolls over 50% off at Amazon

-NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Rocket Launcher for 28% off at Amazon

-Walkie Talkies for Kids for $15 at Walmart

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.