Middletown man accused of setting fire to New York State trooper's childhood home as act of revenge

WARWICK, New York (WABC) -- A Middletown man was arrested for allegedly setting a New York State trooper's father's house on fire as an act of revenge, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Tyler Williams, 26, was pulled over by a trooper back on Dec. 20, 2023, and issued multiple traffic tickets.

The following morning, a fire was started at the home of the trooper's father in Warwick, destroying the house. No one was hurt by the fire.

"I'm so upset because we've been neighbors for 20 years and they are great people," neighbor Mildred Garcia said. "It just saddened my heart."

Prosecutors say a five-month investigation revealed that Williams searched online to look up personal information about the trooper and discovered his childhood home, where his father still lives.

Williams was arrested Wednesday on arson charges.

"We will not tolerate this type of reprehensible behavior in which a member of law enforcement was targeted for simply carrying out his duty," NYS Troop Commander Michael Sumnick said.

Williams pleaded not guilty and was sent to the Orange County Jail without bail.

"It's beyond comprehension to think that a traffic ticket could put our families, our homes in that type of jeopardy," Warwick Police Chief John Rader said.

Williams' next court appearance is set for May 21.

