Best places to shop jewelry from Brilliant Earth, Kay Jewelers, BaubleBar and more

Whether you're gifting a piece of jewelry to someone special or treating yourself, we have 7 brands to choose from: Gorjana, Brilliant Earth, BaubleBar, Blue Nile, Gabriel & Co. Fine Jewelry And Bridal, Kay Jewelers and Soru Jewellery. From stackable rings to bold glitzy statement pieces, we've chosen rings that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Be Diamond

Be Diamond Black Crown Solitaire $3,533 Shop Now at Be Diamond

Be Diamond produces beautiful handmade pieces, but it's best known for its out-of-the-box geometric designs and natural black diamonds. This naturally mined black diamond ring might look like an unconventional choice for an engagement ring, but it is the perfect choice for the rebellious spirit at heart. The brand also offers beautiful bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, each more unique than the last.

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth Secret Garden Lab Diamond Ring $4440 to $4470 Shop Now

Surprise your special someone with this secret garden engagement ring. The secret garden setting has marquise-shaped diamond buds intertwined with vines that wrap around the moissanite gemstone at its center. This ring is as unique as it is beautiful and is at the top of Brilliant Earth's top 20 engagement rings.

Gorjana

Gorjana Gorjana Amara Ring Set $65 Shop Now

Add subtle details to your fingers with this stackable Gorjana ring set. Available with gold or silver plating, you can stack these rings in any order or wear them separately.

Baublebar

Baublebar Baublebar 18K Gold Custom Block Ring $138 Shop Now

Customize this 18K Gold plated ring and add a bold yet simplistic elevation to your jewelry collection. With the ability to customize this piece, the possibilities are endless for how you can address it to your gift recipient. If you'd prefer a bit more glitz and glamour, this ring is also available in a Gold/Pavé setting.

Blue Nile

39% off Blue Nile Peridot Ring With Peridot And Diamond Halo In 14k Yellow Gold $380

$625 Shop Now

Give something unique this stunning periodt ring. This ring features a solitary peridot surrounded by a ring of round diamonds and is sure to stand in in any room you're in. You can get it on sale now for $380.

Gabriel & Co

Gabriel & Co. Gabriel & Co.14K White Gold Diamond Fan Corset Ring $2025 Shop Now

Put a smile on the face of someone special with this white gold diamond fan corset ring. Intricately created this geometric design gives this ring a uniqueness you may not find elsewhere. You can gift this ring for an engagement ring or as an anniversary present.

Kay Jewelers

33% off Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Diamond Bridal Set 5/8 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold Give your partner an upgrade with this Kay Jewelers Diamond Bridal set. This ring features a princess cut diamond with additional diamonds in the 10K white gold band and wedding band. On sale now for $999.99, this ring will add a dazzling touch to your partner's hand. $999.99

$1499.99 Shop Now

Kay Jewelers is known for their rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Pioneers of responsible sourcing, the Kay Jewelers brand has "led with love" with engagement rings of every style, shape and color to commemorate your special moments.

Soru Jewellery

Soru Jewellery Soru Jewellery Lynx Ring $165 Shop Now

Add to a statement piece to your collection with this Soru Lynx ring. With green malachite, known as the stone of transformation, and a golden border, this ring is a unique stand-out piece.

