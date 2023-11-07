The best Walmart Black Friday deals, up to 85% off

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Black Friday deals have already started at a bunch of major retailers including Amazon and Walmart. There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, toys, jewelry and more. Walmart's exclusive deals start at 3 P.M. ET on November 8th, along with early access starting at noon for Walmart+ members. Right now, you can also get a Walmart+ membership for 50% off, so subscribe now to be the first to shop Walmart's Black Friday deals when they go live.

Image credit: Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 discounted by $50

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for under $70

Hisense 75-Inch TV for under $400

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Bundle for $60 off

Skullcandy Headphones nearly $100 off

TCL Alto Soundbar under $50

Image credit: Walmart

eufy Clean L50 over $300 off

Moosoo Cordless Vacuum for just $75

Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket for under $30

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Cleaner for 30% off

Best Black Friday fashion deals

Image credit: Walmart

Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Earrings for just $23

Demon Slayer Men's Sweatshort for $15

Alpine Swiss Jodie Womens Puffer Vest for $20

1 Carat infinity Moissanite Engagement Ring for 85% off

PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Chelsea Boots for $34.99

Best Black Friday toy deals

Image credit: Walmart

LEGO Technic Formula E Porsche 99X for $25

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set for 64% off

Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset for $12.97