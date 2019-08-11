MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a bicyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.
According to the NYPD, one vehicle traveling on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood allegedly sped through a red light and then was T-boned by a car traveling from Avenue L.
The cars both spun after the crash and hit the bicyclist. At least one of the vehicles then jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a building.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
At least one other person was taken to Coney Island Hospital.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Bicyclist killed in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News