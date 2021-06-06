Boy surprised by police, firefighters for 10th birthday after officer dad's death

Nonprofit organization Smiles Through Cars arranged for officers and firefighters to show up at Liev Sives' home on Saturday.
They surprised him with gifts and the chance to sit in some exotic cars to celebrate his 10th birthday.
"We want the child to know that we love and care about him and we're going to be here to make today special even if his father couldn't physically be here with him," Smiles Through Cars founder Josh Aryeh said.
The celebration helped cheer up Liev on his birthday while also honoring his father's memory.
Reach out to Smiles Through Cars on Instagram if you know of a child or family in need of a visit.
