Society

Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Paley Center for Media in Manhattan debuted a new exhibit in honor of Black History Month.

The exhibit is called 'A Salute to Black Achievements in Television.'

It will feature a special tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The exhibit will also have screenings of some of the most influential artists - past and present in the entertainment industry, including Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, and Flip Wilson.

Tickets for the month-long exhibit are free. They are available to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

----------
