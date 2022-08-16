New Jersey considers adding "bleed control" to school ciriculum to prep students for school shooting

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A new measure being considered by New Jersey lawmakers would teach high school students how to respond to mass shootings.

The bill would require high schools to add "bleed control" lessons to their mandatory health curriculum.

That would include lessons on applying pressure to injuries, using tourniquets, and communicating with emergency dispatchers.

There have been more than 400 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

