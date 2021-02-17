snowstorm

Video shows Missouri man blowtorching snow to clear path during winter storm

MISSOURI -- Shovels and snow-blowers are coming in handy for millions of people digging out across the country this week.

But, a man in St. Louis found a much more efficient way to clear the snow. He's used a blowtorch.

Bobbie Bennett says he used the torch to melt away the snow and ice to create a path for his dogs.

He said a 30 minute shoveling job takes only five minutes with the blowtorch.

Until now, Bennett had never used this particular method to remove snow. But, he has used a torch to thaw frozen pipes outside before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermissouriicefiremissourisnow plowpathsnowstorm
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOWSTORM
Snow preparations underway in Tri-State area
Millions without power in TX due to record-setting winter weather
Chicago snow dragon is talk of town
Snow more! Another round of wintry weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: How much snow to expect on Thursday
Assemblyman says Cuomo threatened him over nursing homes scandal
Snow preparations underway in Tri-State area
Arrest made in death of Nicki Minaj's father
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
Survivor helps cancer patients land vaccine appointments
'Get the (expletive) out of my way': Woman assaulted outside bakery
Show More
Customer, police save heart attack victim at seafood market
2 women start Facebook group for young COVID widows, widowers
Crystal meth lab found in NYC apartment near school, 3 arrested
Woman dead, husband critical after NYC hit and run
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
More TOP STORIES News